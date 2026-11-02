Give eggplant a twist with these must-try recipes

Nov 02, 2026
This creamy Middle Eastern dip blends roasted eggplant with tahini, garlic and lemon juice, perfect with pita bread.
Source: unsplash
A North Indian favourite made with fire-roasted eggplant mashed and cooked with onions, tomatoes and spices, smoky, rich and comforting.
Source: wikimedia commons
A light Korean side dish made with steamed eggplant, sesame oil, garlic and soy sauce, fresh, simple and delicious.
Source: wikimedia commons
A Turkish classic where eggplants are stuffed with onions, tomatoes and garlic, then slow cooked in olive oil until meltingly soft.
Source: wikimedia commons
Layered with tomato sauce, cheese and fried eggplant slices, this Italian dish is comfort food at its finest.
Source: wikimedia commons
A hearty Greek casserole layered with eggplant, minced meat and béchamel sauce rich, indulgent and full of flavour.
Source: wikimedia commons
Grilled eggplant topped with a sweet-savoury miso glaze, simple, elegant and packed with umami.
Source: wikimedia commons
A classic French vegetable dish where eggplant is slow cooked with zucchini, tomatoes and herbs for a light yet flavourful meal.
Source: wikimedia commons
Around the world in prawn recipes