Nov 02, 2026

Give eggplant a twist with these must-try recipes

Aanya Mehta

Baba Ganoush

This creamy Middle Eastern dip blends roasted eggplant with tahini, garlic and lemon juice, perfect with pita bread.

Source: unsplash

Baingan Bharta

A North Indian favourite made with fire-roasted eggplant mashed and cooked with onions, tomatoes and spices, smoky, rich and comforting.

Source: wikimedia commons

Gaji Namul

A light Korean side dish made with steamed eggplant, sesame oil, garlic and soy sauce, fresh, simple and delicious.

Source: wikimedia commons

Imam Bayildi

A Turkish classic where eggplants are stuffed with onions, tomatoes and garlic, then slow cooked in olive oil until meltingly soft.

Source: wikimedia commons

Melanzane alla Parmigiana

Layered with tomato sauce, cheese and fried eggplant slices, this Italian dish is comfort food at its finest.

Source: wikimedia commons

Moussaka

A hearty Greek casserole layered with eggplant, minced meat and béchamel sauce rich, indulgent and full of flavour.

Source: wikimedia commons

Nasu Dengaku

Grilled eggplant topped with a sweet-savoury miso glaze, simple, elegant and packed with umami.

Source: wikimedia commons

Ratatouille

A classic French vegetable dish where eggplant is slow cooked with zucchini, tomatoes and herbs for a light yet flavourful meal.

Source: wikimedia commons

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