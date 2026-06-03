Jun 03, 2026

Fun Ways to Fold and Wrap Your Momos

Aanya Mehta

Braided Edge Momos

Create tiny overlapping pleats along the edge like a braid. It takes a bit longer but gives the momos a beautiful handmade touch.

Source: facebook: the terrace kitchen

Classic Half-Moon Pleat

The most loved momo style, fold the wrapper in half and pleat one side over the other. It seals beautifully and gives that traditional street-style momo look.

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Crescent Twist

Seal the momo into a crescent shape, then gently twist the edges. It creates a slightly decorative finish while keeping the filling secure.

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Money Bag Shape

Gather the wrapper at the top and tie the folds together into a round “money bag.” Cute, festive, and perfect for experimenting with presentation.

Source: youtube: neha goyal

Rose-Shaped Momos

Roll and pleat the wrapper in overlapping folds to resemble a blooming rose. They look gorgeous on a platter and are great for serving guests.

Source: youtube: junali's cook book

Round Pinched Pouch

Bring the edges together toward the centre and pinch them shut to create a small pouch. It’s neat, pretty, and works perfectly with juicy fillings.

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Open Top Momos

Pleat the edges around the filling but leave the centre slightly open at the top. They’re easy to shape, steam beautifully, and let the filling peek through for a delicious-looking finish.

Source: youtube: cooking shooking

Triangle Fold

Fold the wrapper into a triangle and pinch the corners tightly. Simple, quick, and ideal if you’re making a large batch.

Source: youtube: sg world of cooking

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