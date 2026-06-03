Fun Ways to Fold and Wrap Your Momos

Jun 03, 2026
Create tiny overlapping pleats along the edge like a braid. It takes a bit longer but gives the momos a beautiful handmade touch.
Source: facebook: the terrace kitchen
The most loved momo style, fold the wrapper in half and pleat one side over the other. It seals beautifully and gives that traditional street-style momo look.
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Seal the momo into a crescent shape, then gently twist the edges. It creates a slightly decorative finish while keeping the filling secure.
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Gather the wrapper at the top and tie the folds together into a round “money bag.” Cute, festive, and perfect for experimenting with presentation.
Source: youtube: neha goyal
Roll and pleat the wrapper in overlapping folds to resemble a blooming rose. They look gorgeous on a platter and are great for serving guests.
Source: youtube: junali's cook book
Bring the edges together toward the centre and pinch them shut to create a small pouch. It’s neat, pretty, and works perfectly with juicy fillings.
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Pleat the edges around the filling but leave the centre slightly open at the top. They’re easy to shape, steam beautifully, and let the filling peek through for a delicious-looking finish.
Source: youtube: cooking shooking
Fold the wrapper into a triangle and pinch the corners tightly. Simple, quick, and ideal if you’re making a large batch.
Source: youtube: sg world of cooking
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