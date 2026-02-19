Foods You Will Find at Every Indian Wedding

Feb 19, 2026
Whether it’s veg or chicken, biryani is non negotiable. Fragrant basmati rice layered with spices, saffron, and slow cooked meat or vegetables makes it the star of the main course.
One of the most loved North Indian dishes, butter chicken features tender chicken in a velvety tomato based gravy. It’s almost guaranteed at big-fat Indian weddings.
From pani puri to papdi chaat, live chaat stations add excitement and nostalgia. Guests love customizing their tangy, spicy plates.
Slow cooked black lentils simmered with butter and cream, dal makhani is a must-have for its comforting, indulgent flavour that balances heavier dishes on the menu.
Soft, syrup-soaked dumplings served, warm gulab jamun is perhaps the most common wedding dessert across India.
Freshly made butter naan, tandoori roti, and sometimes lachha paratha are essential to scoop up rich gravies and curries.
To end the feast on a cool note, weddings almost always feature ice cream or traditional kulfi in flavours like malai, pista, or mango.
Creamy, mildly sweet, and rich with makhani gravy, this vegetarian favorite is a wedding staple. Soft paneer cubes soaked in tomato butter sauce pair perfectly with naan or jeera rice.
