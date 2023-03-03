Foods which may 'trigger' stress
Loveneet Batra, a nutritionist, shared a list of food items that one must try and avoid to keep anxiety under control.
Sugary treats are a contributor to overall anxiety.
Studies indicate that the use of NNS (non-nutritive sweeteners) can also increase inflammation and stress in our bodies.
Too much caffeine can spell trouble for your adrenal glands by overstimulating the body.
Refined carbs exacerbate inflammation and overwhelm the body with more sugar than it needs, which can create increased stress and unstable mood levels.
Fried food contains a high amount of trans fat. Trans fat is a major reason for inflammation in your body, which leads to increased stress levels.
Low carb, high protein waffle recipe
Treatment and diagnosis of preeclampsia
Precautions before and after red light therapy
World Book Fair begins in New Delhi
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More