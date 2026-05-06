May 06, 2026

Food ideas for hosting a special lunch

Aanya Mehta

Chicken Skewers

Lightly spiced grilled skewers add protein and are easy to serve and eat, ideal for a casual yet special lunch.

Source: unsplash

Grilled Vegetable Platter

Seasonal grilled vegetables add colour and flavour while keeping things light and wholesome.

Source: unsplash

Lemon Tart

End on a bright note with a lemon tart, zesty, elegant and not overly heavy after a full meal.

Source: unsplash

Mediterranean Mezze Platter

Start with a vibrant mezze spread, hummus, pita, olives, falafel and dips. It’s interactive, colourful and perfect for setting a relaxed tone.

Source: unsplash

Pesto Pasta

A simple pesto pasta feels indulgent yet fresh. Serve warm or slightly chilled for a perfect lunch option.

Source: unsplash

Quiche

A classic quiche, whether vegetarian or with meat, is elegant, filling and can be made ahead, making hosting easier.

Source: unsplash

Seasonal Fruit Salad

A refreshing fruit salad balances heavier dishes and keeps the menu light and summery.

Source: unsplash

Stuffed Bell Peppers

These are visually appealing and can be customised with grains, veggies or meat, great as a main course.

Source: unsplash

Eight delicious ‘no-cook’ snacks you need to try