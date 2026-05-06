Food ideas for hosting a special lunch

May 06, 2026
Lightly spiced grilled skewers add protein and are easy to serve and eat, ideal for a casual yet special lunch.
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Seasonal grilled vegetables add colour and flavour while keeping things light and wholesome.
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End on a bright note with a lemon tart, zesty, elegant and not overly heavy after a full meal.
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Start with a vibrant mezze spread, hummus, pita, olives, falafel and dips. It’s interactive, colourful and perfect for setting a relaxed tone.
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A simple pesto pasta feels indulgent yet fresh. Serve warm or slightly chilled for a perfect lunch option.
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A classic quiche, whether vegetarian or with meat, is elegant, filling and can be made ahead, making hosting easier.
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A refreshing fruit salad balances heavier dishes and keeps the menu light and summery.
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These are visually appealing and can be customised with grains, veggies or meat, great as a main course.
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Eight delicious ‘no-cook’ snacks you need to try