Ensure your family enjoys veggies with this healthy carrot gnocchi
Chop, blanch (or better pressure cook) and mash the carrots.
Then add the following:
– Grated garlic
– Chili flakes
– Oregano
– Salt and pepper
– Wheat flour (or even millet)
– Cornflour
Mix it all together and knead it into a dough.
Roll into pipes and cut into small squares.
Roll over the back of a fork to create a pattern of gnocchi.
Now steam for 7-10 mins in water (add salt and fried herbs to the water to enhance the taste).
