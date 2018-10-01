End your day on a sweet note with this mawa burfi recipe

freepik.com
If you are looking to add something new to your plate, here is an interesting recipe of mawa burfi, courtesy of Godrej Vikhroli Cucina, which can be easily made at home.
freepik.com
Keep in mind that khoya burfi is so creamy, it just melts in the mouth. This is a perfect way to enjoy festive delicacy! Check it out:
freepik.com
- 2 cups grated khoya/mawa - 1 cup sugar - ½ tsp cardamom powder - 15 ml Godrej sunflower oil - Almond slivers/cashew nuts - Chopped pistachios for garnishing
freepik.com
Heat the pan on medium high. Add khoya and sugar and fry till the sugar melts and khoya becomes soft. Add cardamom powder in this mixture and set in a greased tray.
freepik.com
freepik.com
freepik.com