Beat the Heat: 8 Underrated Global Summer Drinks You Must Try

A refreshing hibiscus iced tea with a tart, cranberry like flavour. Lightly sweetened and served chilled, it’s a popular street drink known for its cooling and antioxidant properties.
This savoury yogurt based drink mixed with water and salt is incredibly refreshing in hot weather and helps restore electrolytes while aiding digestion.
Part drink, part dessert, this semi frozen treat comes in flavours like lemon, coffee, or almond and is a classic way to cool down during Mediterranean summers.
Known as mugicha in Japan and boricha in Korea, this caffeine free roasted barley drink has a mild, nutty flavour and is commonly consumed cold throughout summer.
Another hibiscus based drink, Karkadé is served chilled with a deeper, richer flavour than typical hibiscus teas and is prized for its cooling effect.
A vibrant blend of fresh lemonade and mint, often served icy and frothy. Sweet, tangy, and herbal, it’s a perfect balance for scorching summer days.
A lightly fermented lemon drink traditionally enjoyed in spring and early summer. It’s mildly fizzy, slightly sweet, and incredibly refreshing.
A lightly fermented drink made from pineapple peels, spices, and sugar. It’s mildly tangy, naturally fizzy, and a sustainable way to enjoy fruit.
