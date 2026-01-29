Jan 29, 2026

8 Varieties of Risotto Every Foodie Should Try

Aanya Mehta

Asparagus Risotto (Risotto agli Asparagi)

Fresh, green and spring forward, this risotto highlights tender asparagus stalks. It’s elegant, light and perfect for those who love vegetable centric dishes.

Source: unsplash

Beetroot Risotto

Vibrant pink in colour, beetroot risotto is slightly sweet, earthy and visually striking. Goat cheese or feta is often added to balance the flavours.

Source: unsplash

Lemon Risotto

Bright and refreshing, lemon risotto balances creaminess with citrus zing. Often paired with herbs or seafood, it’s ideal for warmer months.

Source: unsplash

Mushroom Risotto (Risotto ai Funghi)

Made with porcini or mixed wild mushrooms, this version is earthy, creamy and deeply comforting. The umami flavours make it one of the most loved risottos worldwide.

Source: unsplash

Pumpkin Risotto (Risotto alla Zucca)

Popular in northern Italy, pumpkin risotto is subtly sweet and velvety. It’s often finished with butter, Parmesan and sometimes sage for warmth and depth.

Source: unsplash

Risotto alla Milanese

Source: unsplash

Seafood Risotto (Risotto ai Frutti di Mare)

A coastal favourite, this risotto combines rice with prawns, mussels, clams or squid. Light, briny and aromatic, it celebrates the freshness of the sea.

Source: unsplash

Truffle Risotto

Rich and indulgent, truffle risotto is infused with truffle oil or fresh truffles. It’s a celebration dish known for its deep, luxurious aroma.

Source: unsplash

Beyond Paneer and Potato: 8 Unique Pakoras to Try