8 Varieties of Risotto Every Foodie Should Try

Jan 29, 2026
Fresh, green and spring forward, this risotto highlights tender asparagus stalks. It’s elegant, light and perfect for those who love vegetable centric dishes.
Vibrant pink in colour, beetroot risotto is slightly sweet, earthy and visually striking. Goat cheese or feta is often added to balance the flavours.
Bright and refreshing, lemon risotto balances creaminess with citrus zing. Often paired with herbs or seafood, it’s ideal for warmer months.
Made with porcini or mixed wild mushrooms, this version is earthy, creamy and deeply comforting. The umami flavours make it one of the most loved risottos worldwide.
Popular in northern Italy, pumpkin risotto is subtly sweet and velvety. It’s often finished with butter, Parmesan and sometimes sage for warmth and depth.
A coastal favourite, this risotto combines rice with prawns, mussels, clams or squid. Light, briny and aromatic, it celebrates the freshness of the sea.
Rich and indulgent, truffle risotto is infused with truffle oil or fresh truffles. It’s a celebration dish known for its deep, luxurious aroma.
