Apr 10, 2026

Must-Try Rice Dishes That Go Beyond the Basics

Aanya Mehta

Biryani

Biryani is a fragrant rice dish layered with spiced meat or vegetables. Long grain rice, whole spices, and slow cooking give it depth and aroma. Every region has its own distinctive version.

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Fried Rice

Fried rice is a quick and versatile dish found across many cuisines. Day old rice is stir fried with vegetables, eggs, and sauces. It is simple, flavourful, and endlessly customisable.

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Jollof Rice

Jollof rice is a West African favourite known for its vibrant colour and bold flavour. Cooked in a tomato and chilli base, it is rich and slightly smoky. It is often served at celebrations.

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Lemon Rice

Lemon rice is a South Indian dish that is bright and refreshing. Rice is tossed with mustard seeds, curry leaves, peanuts, and lemon juice. It is light yet full of flavour.

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Paella

Paella originates from Spain and is cooked in a wide, shallow pan. The rice absorbs flavours from saffron, seafood, or meat. The crisp base adds a satisfying contrast.

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Pulao

Pulao is a mildly spiced rice dish cooked with vegetables or meat. Whole spices and aromatics give it a subtle fragrance. It is lighter than biryani but just as comforting.

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Rice and Beans

This classic combination appears in many cultures around the world. The rice absorbs the flavour of the beans and spices. It is simple, hearty, and deeply satisfying.

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Risotto

Risotto is an Italian rice dish cooked slowly with stock until creamy. Arborio rice releases starch, creating a rich texture without cream. It is comforting and endlessly adaptable.

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