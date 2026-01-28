Beyond Paneer and Potato: 8 Unique Pakoras to Try

Jan 28, 2026
Different from rolled patra, these are chopped arbi leaves mixed with spices and batter, then spoon fried. They’re crisp, tangy, and slightly nutty.
Popular in parts of Kerala and coastal Karnataka, banana stem is finely chopped, mixed with spices, and fried. The result is crisp outside, soft inside, and surprisingly mild with an earthy bite.
Made using boiled and crushed jackfruit seeds, these pakoras are nutty, dense, and protein rich. They’re especially popular in traditional Kerala homes during jackfruit season.
Thin slices of lotus root are dipped in batter and fried until lace like and crunchy. Common in Kashmir and North India, they are prized for their crunch and light sweetness.
Moringa leaves are mixed directly into the batter rather than dipped. The pakoras are thin, lacy, and intensely aromatic, common in Tamil and Andhra households.
Bitter when raw, they mellow beautifully when fried with gram flour and spices. These are made during spring in parts of South India and are considered cleansing and seasonal.
Made with rice flour instead of besan, these pakoras are extra crisp and light. Common in Karnataka, they often include onions, curry leaves, and green chillies.
Instead of discarding the peel, it’s chopped finely and fried into crisp pakoras. Found in zero-waste kitchens across Gujarat and Maharashtra, they’re light and deeply flavourful.
