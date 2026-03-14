Eight tropical dishes you will love eating

Mar 14, 2026
A staple of Hawaii, Hawaiian poke features cubes of fresh raw fish, often tuna, marinated in soy sauce, sesame oil, seaweed, and onions. It’s light, refreshing, and perfect for tropical weather.
Source: unsplash
Another tropical favourite from Hawaii, Huli Huli chicken is marinated in a sweet and savory sauce made with soy sauce, pineapple juice, brown sugar, and ginger before being grilled over open flames.
Source: usnplash
Popular across coastal regions of Peru and other tropical parts of Latin America, ceviche is made with fresh fish cured in lime juice and mixed with onions, chili peppers, and herbs.
Source: unsplash
Originating in Jamaica, jerk chicken is marinated in a fiery blend of spices including allspice, thyme, garlic, and Scotch bonnet peppers. The smoky grilled flavour makes it one of the Caribbean’s most iconic dishes.
Source: unsplash
From coastal Brazil, moqueca is a rich stew made with fish or shrimp simmered in coconut milk, tomatoes, onions, garlic, and coriander, often served with rice.
Source: unsplash
Considered the national dish of Malaysia, nasi lemak features fragrant rice cooked in coconut milk and served with sambal, fried anchovies, peanuts, boiled eggs, and sometimes chicken or fish.
Source: unsplash
A beloved breakfast dish in Malaysia, roti canai is a crispy, layered flatbread served with flavourful curries or dhal for dipping.
Source: unsplash
A famous street food from Thailand, Som Tam combines shredded green papaya with lime juice, fish sauce, chilies, palm sugar, and peanuts. It’s spicy, tangy, sweet, and incredibly refreshing.
Source: unsplash
Refreshing Salads to Try This Summer