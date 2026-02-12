Feb 12, 2026

Love paneer? We've got you covered

Aanya Mehta

Dahi Paneer

Soft paneer cooked in a yogurt based gravy with mild spices, offering a lighter, tangier alternative to tomato heavy curries.

Source: unsplash

Paneer Butter Masala

The classic everyone loves soft paneer in a rich tomato butter gravy that defines comfort food across India.

Source: unsplash

Paneer Do Pyaza

An underrated North Indian dish where paneer is cooked with generous amounts of onions added at two stages, giving it a sweet sharp depth.

Source: unsplash

Paneer Ghee Roast

A vegetarian spin on the Mangalorean classic, this dish uses roasted spices, ghee, and chilli paste to create bold, fiery flavours.

Source: unsplash

Paneer Kofta Curry

Delicate paneer koftas simmered in a flavourful gravy, offering a festive dish that feels indulgent yet comforting.

Source: unsplash

Paneer Kurchan

Thinly sliced paneer stir-fried with capsicum, onions, tomatoes, and spices, a semi dry, street style favourite that’s surprisingly versatile.

Source: unsplash

Paneer Rezala

A Mughlai inspired dish with white gravy made from yogurt, cashews, and aromatic spices, known for its subtle heat and royal richness.

Source: unsplash

Paneer Tikka

Smoky, spiced, and grilled to perfection, paneer tikka remains a timeless starter that highlights paneer’s ability to absorb flavour.

Source: unsplash

