Love paneer? We've got you covered

Feb 12, 2026
Soft paneer cooked in a yogurt based gravy with mild spices, offering a lighter, tangier alternative to tomato heavy curries.
Source: unsplash
The classic everyone loves soft paneer in a rich tomato butter gravy that defines comfort food across India.
Source: unsplash
An underrated North Indian dish where paneer is cooked with generous amounts of onions added at two stages, giving it a sweet sharp depth.
Source: unsplash
A vegetarian spin on the Mangalorean classic, this dish uses roasted spices, ghee, and chilli paste to create bold, fiery flavours.
Source: unsplash
Delicate paneer koftas simmered in a flavourful gravy, offering a festive dish that feels indulgent yet comforting.
Source: unsplash
Thinly sliced paneer stir-fried with capsicum, onions, tomatoes, and spices, a semi dry, street style favourite that’s surprisingly versatile.
Source: unsplash
A Mughlai inspired dish with white gravy made from yogurt, cashews, and aromatic spices, known for its subtle heat and royal richness.
Source: unsplash
Smoky, spiced, and grilled to perfection, paneer tikka remains a timeless starter that highlights paneer’s ability to absorb flavour.
Source: unsplash
Korean Fast Foods You’ll Love