Feb 09, 2026

8 Unique Ways to Serve Peas

Aanya Mehta

Crispy Pea Fritters

Blitz peas with herbs and chickpea flour, then shallow-fry into crisp fritters. Great as a snack or salad topping.

Pea and Coconut Milk Soup

A silky soup made with peas, ginger, and coconut milk, comforting, dairy free, and full of flavour.

Pea and Feta Pancakes

Fold peas and feta into savoury pancakes for a brunch ready dish that’s both fluffy and nutritious.

Pea and Mint Hummus

A fresh twist on classic hummus, blending green peas with mint, lemon, and tahini. Light, vibrant, and perfect with crudités.

Pea and Paneer Stuffed Parathas

Mashed peas mixed with crumbled paneer and spices, stuffed into whole-wheat parathas for a protein-rich meal.

Pea Ice Cream

Sweet peas blended into a creamy ice cream base create a subtle, earthy dessert that’s unexpectedly delicious.

Pea Pesto Pasta

Swap basil for peas in pesto for a sweeter, creamier sauce that pairs beautifully with pasta or toast.

Wasabi Pea Crusted Tofu

Use crushed wasabi peas as a crunchy coating for baked or pan-fried tofu. Bold, crunchy, and surprisingly addictive.

