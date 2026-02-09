8 Unique Ways to Serve Peas

Feb 09, 2026
Blitz peas with herbs and chickpea flour, then shallow-fry into crisp fritters. Great as a snack or salad topping.
A silky soup made with peas, ginger, and coconut milk, comforting, dairy free, and full of flavour.
Fold peas and feta into savoury pancakes for a brunch ready dish that’s both fluffy and nutritious.
A fresh twist on classic hummus, blending green peas with mint, lemon, and tahini. Light, vibrant, and perfect with crudités.
Mashed peas mixed with crumbled paneer and spices, stuffed into whole-wheat parathas for a protein-rich meal.
Sweet peas blended into a creamy ice cream base create a subtle, earthy dessert that’s unexpectedly delicious.
Swap basil for peas in pesto for a sweeter, creamier sauce that pairs beautifully with pasta or toast.
Use crushed wasabi peas as a crunchy coating for baked or pan-fried tofu. Bold, crunchy, and surprisingly addictive.
