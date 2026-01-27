Jan 27, 2026

Iconic foods that defined Bollywood’s most memorable movies

Aanya Mehta

Lassi in Bajrangi Bhaijaan

The chilled, creamy lassi in Punjab scenes reflects the warmth of rural life, hospitality, and bonding in the film, making it a simple yet iconic culinary symbol.

Rasgulla in Barfi

The light and playful rasgulla perfectly mirrors the quirky romance and innocent charm of the film, becoming a metaphor for sweetness and joy in love.

Samosa in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Shared during roadside picnics and train journeys, the samosa embodies casual romance and the innocence of young love in this timeless classic.

Idli in English Vinglish

These South Indian staples showcase cultural roots and familial love, connecting Sridevi’s character to home, tradition, and identity while learning independence abroad.

Gulab Jamun in Hum Aapke Hain Koun

The sweet, syrupy gulab jamun became iconic during family celebrations in this classic film. It symbolised togetherness, love, and the joy of festive feasting.

Butter Chicken in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

This rich Punjabi dish highlights festive family dinners, luxury, and comfort, representing opulence and familial bonding in Bollywood storytelling.

Maggi in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The humble instant noodles become a symbol of comfort and nostalgia in Bollywood, representing friendship, late-night chats, and intimate moments between characters.

Pav Bhaji in Queen

In Queen, Pav Bhaji represents independence and self discovery as Rani explores street food in Paris and Amsterdam, showing how food can connect you to a new world.

