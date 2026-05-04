Eight delicious 'no-cook' snacks you need to try

May 04, 2026
A classic combo, just layer your favourite cheese on crackers and add fruits or nuts for extra flavour.
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Dip banana slices in melted chocolate and chill until set, simple, sweet and satisfying.
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Layer veggies, cheese and spreads between bread slices for a quick, refreshing bite without any cooking.
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Pair store bought hummus with carrot, cucumber and bell pepper sticks for a crunchy, satisfying snack.
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Mix chia seeds with milk and mango puree, refrigerate overnight and enjoy a creamy, no-cook treat.
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Spread peanut butter on bread, top with banana slices and drizzle honey for a sweet, filling snack.
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oss roasted peanuts with chopped onions, tomatoes, lemon juice and spices for a quick Indian-style snack.
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Mix curd or yogurt with fresh fruits and a touch of honey, cooling, nutritious and ready in minutes.
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Seasonal vegetable recipes to try this summer