May 04, 2026

Eight delicious 'no-cook' snacks you need to try

Aanya Mehta

Cheese and Crackers

A classic combo, just layer your favourite cheese on crackers and add fruits or nuts for extra flavour.

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Chocolate Banana Bites

Dip banana slices in melted chocolate and chill until set, simple, sweet and satisfying.

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Cold Sandwich

Layer veggies, cheese and spreads between bread slices for a quick, refreshing bite without any cooking.

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Hummus and Veggie Sticks

Pair store bought hummus with carrot, cucumber and bell pepper sticks for a crunchy, satisfying snack.

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Mango Chia Pudding

Mix chia seeds with milk and mango puree, refrigerate overnight and enjoy a creamy, no-cook treat.

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Peanut Butter Banana Toast

Spread peanut butter on bread, top with banana slices and drizzle honey for a sweet, filling snack.

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Peanut Chaat

oss roasted peanuts with chopped onions, tomatoes, lemon juice and spices for a quick Indian-style snack.

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Yogurt Fruit Bowl

Mix curd or yogurt with fresh fruits and a touch of honey, cooling, nutritious and ready in minutes.

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