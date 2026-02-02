8 Spicy Chili Dishes Every Heat Seeker Should Try

Feb 02, 2026
Buldak is famous for its extreme spiciness. The chicken is coated in a thick gochujang based chilli sauce and grilled or stir fried. It delivers heat with sweetness and umami.
This classic Chinese dish balances dried chillies with savoury sauce and crunchy peanuts. The heat is bold but controlled, making every bite deeply flavourful. It is a perfect introduction to chilli driven stir fries.
Laal Maas is a traditional Rajasthani mutton curry known for its intense red chilli heat. Made using dried Mathania chillies, it has a deep, smoky flavour. The spice level is bold and unapologetic.
This hearty dish features slow cooked meat with chilli peppers and spices. The warmth builds gradually rather than hitting all at once. It is rich, comforting, and perfect for spice lovers.
Originating from Portuguese and African influences, piri piri chicken is marinated in fiery chilli sauce. The grilling process intensifies the heat and flavour. It is smoky, spicy, and incredibly satisfying.
Mapo tofu is known for its numbing heat from Sichuan peppercorns and chillies. The soft tofu absorbs the spicy, aromatic sauce beautifully. It is comforting, fiery, and unforgettable.
This Indian dish is known for its sharp, punchy chilli flavour. Green chillies and red chilli paste give it a strong kick. It is a favourite for those who enjoy bold, high heat dishes.
Thai green curry gets its heat from fresh green chillies and herbs. The spice is balanced with coconut milk, making it fragrant rather than overwhelming. Each spoonful is layered and aromatic.
