Jan 26, 2026

8 cauliflower recipes you should try

Aanya Mehta

Cauliflower and Cheese Bake

Tender florets baked in a creamy cheese sauce with a golden breadcrumb crust. Comfort food at its best.

Source: unsplash

Cauliflower Rice

Finely chopped cauliflower sautéed with garlic, vegetables, and spices. Light, versatile, and perfect for quick stir fries or bowls.

Source: unsplash

Cauliflower Steak

Thick slices of cauliflower roasted or grilled with herbs, garlic, and olive oil. A surprisingly hearty, plant-forward main.

Source: unsplash

Cauliflower Tikka

Florets marinated in yogurt and spices, then grilled or roasted until smoky. Great as an appetiser or wrapped into rolls.

Source: unsplash

Gobi Manchurian

Indo-Chinese classic where battered cauliflower is tossed in a spicy, tangy soy chilli sauce. Crispy outside, juicy inside, and endlessly addictive.

Source: unsplash

Gobi Musallam

A show stopper Mughlai dish where a whole cauliflower is marinated, roasted, and then simmered in a rich, spiced gravy. Perfect for special occasions.

Source: unsplash

Aloo Gobi with a Twist

The classic potato cauliflower curry, elevated with kasuri methi, mustard oil, or a hint of achar masala for extra depth.

Source: unsplash

Roasted Cauliflower with Tahini

Oven-roasted florets caramelised until golden, finished with a creamy tahini lemon sauce. Simple, nutty, and deeply satisfying.

Source: unsplash

Who invented ice cream?