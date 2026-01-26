8 cauliflower recipes you should try

Jan 26, 2026
Tender florets baked in a creamy cheese sauce with a golden breadcrumb crust. Comfort food at its best.
Source: unsplash
Finely chopped cauliflower sautéed with garlic, vegetables, and spices. Light, versatile, and perfect for quick stir fries or bowls.
Source: unsplash
Thick slices of cauliflower roasted or grilled with herbs, garlic, and olive oil. A surprisingly hearty, plant-forward main.
Source: unsplash
Florets marinated in yogurt and spices, then grilled or roasted until smoky. Great as an appetiser or wrapped into rolls.
Source: unsplash
Indo-Chinese classic where battered cauliflower is tossed in a spicy, tangy soy chilli sauce. Crispy outside, juicy inside, and endlessly addictive.
Source: unsplash
A show stopper Mughlai dish where a whole cauliflower is marinated, roasted, and then simmered in a rich, spiced gravy. Perfect for special occasions.
Source: unsplash
The classic potato cauliflower curry, elevated with kasuri methi, mustard oil, or a hint of achar masala for extra depth.
Source: unsplash
Oven-roasted florets caramelised until golden, finished with a creamy tahini lemon sauce. Simple, nutty, and deeply satisfying.
Source: unsplash
Who invented ice cream?