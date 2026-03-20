A Guide to Simple Sugar Syrups for Every Dessert

Mar 20, 2026
Melt sugar until golden and add cream or water to create a deep, rich syrup. Perfect for ice cream, cakes, and puddings.
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Made with cocoa powder, sugar, and water, this rich syrup is a classic topping for ice cream, pancakes, and milkshakes.
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Simmer cinnamon sticks with sugar syrup for a cosy, spiced flavour. Perfect for drizzling over baked goods or adding to hot beverages.
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Mix honey with a little warm water for a lighter, floral syrup. A healthier alternative for drizzling over desserts or yogurt.
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Made with fresh lemon juice and zest, this syrup adds a tangy twist. Ideal for cakes, tarts, and summer desserts.
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Infused with rose essence or petals, this syrup adds a delicate floral flavour, great for Indian desserts and drinks.
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Made by dissolving equal parts sugar and water, this is the base for all syrups. Perfect for soaking cakes, sweetening drinks, or glazing desserts.
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Add vanilla extract or a vanilla bean to simple syrup. It gives a warm, sweet aroma, great for pancakes, cakes, and coffee desserts.
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Iconic Indian Toffees from Our Childhood