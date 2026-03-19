Iconic Indian Toffees from Our Childhood

Mar 19, 2026
That creamy caramel flavour that seemed to last forever. A classic that still reminds us of sharing sweets with friends.
Source: amazon.in
A chocolate filled caramel delight that was always a favourite. The surprise chocolate centre made it extra special.
Source: amazon.in
With its unique elaichi flavour, this chewy toffee stood out from the rest. A true old school classic.
Source: amazon.in
The ultimate mango flavoured candy that tasted like summer in every bite. A childhood staple.
Source: amazon.in
“Melody itni chocolaty kyun hai?”—this iconic line still lives rent free in our heads!
Source: amazon.in
A bold, paan-flavored toffee that was truly unique. Not everyone’s favourite, but unforgettable for sure.
Source: amazon.in
Colourful, fruity, and fun, these small discs were more than candy, they were a game.
Source: amazon.in
A newer addition but already iconic, its tangy masala centre made it an instant hit across generations.
Source: amazon.in
Kettle Cooking: Quick and Easy Recipes for Small Spaces