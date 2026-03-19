Mar 19, 2026

Iconic Indian Toffees from Our Childhood

Aanya Mehta

Alpenliebe

That creamy caramel flavour that seemed to last forever. A classic that still reminds us of sharing sweets with friends.

Source: amazon.in

Eclairs

A chocolate filled caramel delight that was always a favourite. The surprise chocolate centre made it extra special.

Source: amazon.in

Kismi Toffee

With its unique elaichi flavour, this chewy toffee stood out from the rest. A true old school classic.

Source: amazon.in

Mango Bite

The ultimate mango flavoured candy that tasted like summer in every bite. A childhood staple.

Source: amazon.in

Melody

“Melody itni chocolaty kyun hai?”—this iconic line still lives rent free in our heads!

Source: amazon.in

Pan Pasand

A bold, paan-flavored toffee that was truly unique. Not everyone’s favourite, but unforgettable for sure.

Source: amazon.in

Poppins

Colourful, fruity, and fun, these small discs were more than candy, they were a game.

Source: amazon.in

Pulse Candy

A newer addition but already iconic, its tangy masala centre made it an instant hit across generations.

Source: amazon.in

Kettle Cooking: Quick and Easy Recipes for Small Spaces