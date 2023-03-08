Easy-to-make hara bhara pizza recipe
Sai Mahima, a dietician, recently shared the recipe for a hara bhara pizza.
In a mixer, blend besan, ginger and palak by adding little water to make it of a consistency.
Add salt and black pepper as per your taste.
Brush ghee on a pan and pour batter in small roundels.
Put onions, tomato and paneer on it and let it cook from both sides till golden brown.
Take it out on a platter and sprinkle oregano on it.
