Easy-to-make hara bhara pizza recipe

Sai Mahima, a dietician, recently shared the recipe for a hara bhara pizza.

In a mixer, blend besan, ginger and palak by adding little water to make it of a consistency. 

Add salt and black pepper as per your taste.

Brush ghee on a pan and pour batter in small roundels. 

Put onions, tomato and paneer on it and let it cook from both sides till golden brown. 

Take it out on a platter and sprinkle oregano on it. 

