Dishes you should make if you love Enchiladas

Oct 17, 2026
Stuffed tortillas packed with rice, beans, meat and sauces, like enchiladas, but wrapped and portable.
Source: wikimedia commons
Think of this as enchiladas’ crunchier cousin, fried tortilla chips simmered in salsa and topped with cheese, cream and eggs or chicken.
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A hearty breakfast dish with tortillas, eggs and spicy tomato-chilli sauce, simple yet packed with flavour.
Source: wikimedia commons
Though Italian, lasagna shares enchiladas’ layered, saucy appeal, making it a great cross-cultural comfort dish.
Source: wikimedia commons
This Greek baked dish features layers of eggplant, meat and creamy sauce—offering the same rich, baked comfort as enchiladas.
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Cheesy, grilled tortillas that can be filled with meats or veggies, perfect for when you want something quick but satisfying.
Source: wikimedia commons
Eggs poached in a spiced tomato sauce, similar to enchilada sauce flavours, served with bread to scoop up every bite.
Source: wikimedia commons
Steamed corn dough filled with meats, cheese or beans, tamales offer the same comforting, saucy experience in a wrapped form.
Source: wikimedia commons
Regions where pineapples are abundantly grown