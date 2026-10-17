Oct 17, 2026

Dishes you should make if you love Enchiladas

Aanya Mehta

Burritos

Stuffed tortillas packed with rice, beans, meat and sauces, like enchiladas, but wrapped and portable.

Source: wikimedia commons

Chilaquiles

Think of this as enchiladas’ crunchier cousin, fried tortilla chips simmered in salsa and topped with cheese, cream and eggs or chicken.

Source: wikimedia commons

Huevos Rancheros

A hearty breakfast dish with tortillas, eggs and spicy tomato-chilli sauce, simple yet packed with flavour.

Source: wikimedia commons

Lasagna

Though Italian, lasagna shares enchiladas’ layered, saucy appeal, making it a great cross-cultural comfort dish.

Source: wikimedia commons

Moussaka

This Greek baked dish features layers of eggplant, meat and creamy sauce—offering the same rich, baked comfort as enchiladas.

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Quesadillas

Cheesy, grilled tortillas that can be filled with meats or veggies, perfect for when you want something quick but satisfying.

Source: wikimedia commons

Shakshouka

Eggs poached in a spiced tomato sauce, similar to enchilada sauce flavours, served with bread to scoop up every bite.

Source: wikimedia commons

Tamales

Steamed corn dough filled with meats, cheese or beans, tamales offer the same comforting, saucy experience in a wrapped form.

Source: wikimedia commons

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