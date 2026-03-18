Mar 18, 2026

Kettle Cooking: Quick and Easy Recipes for Small Spaces

Aanya Mehta

Brown Rice Salad

Cook small portions of brown rice in the kettle, drain, and mix with cucumber, tomatoes, and olive oil.

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Chickpea Salad

Soak pre boiled chickpeas in hot water to warm them, then mix with onions, tomatoes, and spices for a protein rich snack.

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Lemon Honey Green Tea

Brew Green tea and add lemon and honey for a refreshing antioxidant-rich drink.

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Quinoa Bowl

Soak quinoa in hot water from the kettle, cover, and let it cook. Add veggies and lemon for a complete protein meal.

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Steamed Broccoli and Carrots

Lightly steam veggies in the kettle for a crunchy, nutrient packed side rich in vitamins.

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Vegetable oats

Cook oats with hot water, then add chopped carrots, peas, and a pinch of salt. A fibre rich, heart healthy meal.

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Boiled Eggs

Boil eggs in the kettle and pair with fresh or lightly wilted spinach for a protein and iron boost.

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Vegetable Soup

Use a low sodium soup mix or make your own with hot water, adding chopped veggies for vitamins and hydration.

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