Oct 07, 2026

Delicious dishes made with coffee

Aanya Mehta

Café de olla

This spiced coffee, flavoured with cinnamon and piloncillo, is often used as a base for desserts and sweet treats in Mexican cuisine.

Source: wikimedia commons

Coffee-rubbed steak

Ground coffee is used in spice rubs to create a smoky, slightly bitter crust on meats, enhancing flavour without overpowering it.

Source: youtube: gozney

Espresso brownies

Adding espresso intensifies the chocolate flavour in brownies, creating a deeper, richer dessert loved worldwide.

Source: wikimedia commons

Kopi luwak desserts

Made using one of the world’s most expensive coffees, these desserts highlight the unique, smooth flavour of kopi luwak.

Source: the kopi luwak company

Opera cake

This elegant French cake features layers of almond sponge soaked in coffee syrup, combined with chocolate ganache and buttercream.

Source: wikimedia commons

Red-eye gravy

This Southern specialty combines coffee with pan drippings from fried ham to create a bold, savoury gravy served with biscuits.

Source: wikimedia commons

Affogato

A simple yet elegant dessert where a shot of hot espresso is poured over vanilla ice cream, bittersweet and refreshing.

Source: wikimedia commons

Tiramisu

A classic Italian dessert where coffee soaked ladyfingers are layered with mascarpone cream and cocoa, rich, indulgent and iconic.

Source: wikimedia commons

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