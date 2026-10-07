Delicious dishes made with coffee

Oct 07, 2026
This spiced coffee, flavoured with cinnamon and piloncillo, is often used as a base for desserts and sweet treats in Mexican cuisine.
Source: wikimedia commons
Ground coffee is used in spice rubs to create a smoky, slightly bitter crust on meats, enhancing flavour without overpowering it.
Source: youtube: gozney
Adding espresso intensifies the chocolate flavour in brownies, creating a deeper, richer dessert loved worldwide.
Source: wikimedia commons
Made using one of the world’s most expensive coffees, these desserts highlight the unique, smooth flavour of kopi luwak.
Source: the kopi luwak company
This elegant French cake features layers of almond sponge soaked in coffee syrup, combined with chocolate ganache and buttercream.
Source: wikimedia commons
This Southern specialty combines coffee with pan drippings from fried ham to create a bold, savoury gravy served with biscuits.
Source: wikimedia commons
A simple yet elegant dessert where a shot of hot espresso is poured over vanilla ice cream, bittersweet and refreshing.
Source: wikimedia commons
A classic Italian dessert where coffee soaked ladyfingers are layered with mascarpone cream and cocoa, rich, indulgent and iconic.
Source: wikimedia commons
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