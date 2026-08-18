Desi summer drinks to sip during your office break

Aug 18, 2026
Made from bael fruit pulp, this traditional cooler is known for its refreshing and digestive properties.
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Light, salty, and cooling, chaas remains one of the best traditional office break refreshments.
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This spicy and tangy cumin based cooler instantly refreshes and helps digestion during hot afternoons.
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Simple yet unbeatable, nimbu pani with black salt and mint is the ultimate Indian summer staple.
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Tangy, sweet, and packed with cooling spices, aam panna is a classic Indian heat beating drink.
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Sweet, floral, and chilled, rose sharbat adds instant refreshment during tiring work hours.
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Popular across Bihar and eastern India, this protein rich summer drink is filling, earthy, and energising.
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Fresh sugarcane juice with ginger or lemon is naturally hydrating and widely loved during Indian summers.
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Summer-friendly desserts you need to try