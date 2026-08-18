Aug 18, 2026

Desi summer drinks to sip during your office break

Aanya Mehta

Bael Sherbet

Made from bael fruit pulp, this traditional cooler is known for its refreshing and digestive properties.

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Chaas

Light, salty, and cooling, chaas remains one of the best traditional office break refreshments.

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Jaljeera

This spicy and tangy cumin based cooler instantly refreshes and helps digestion during hot afternoons.

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Nimbu Pani

Simple yet unbeatable, nimbu pani with black salt and mint is the ultimate Indian summer staple.

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Aam Panna

Tangy, sweet, and packed with cooling spices, aam panna is a classic Indian heat beating drink.

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Rose Sharbat

Sweet, floral, and chilled, rose sharbat adds instant refreshment during tiring work hours.

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Sattu Sharbat

Popular across Bihar and eastern India, this protein rich summer drink is filling, earthy, and energising.

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Sugarcane Juice

Fresh sugarcane juice with ginger or lemon is naturally hydrating and widely loved during Indian summers.

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Summer-friendly desserts you need to try