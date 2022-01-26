PEXELS
Desi, healthy winter desserts to keep you warm this January
UNSPLASH
If you are craving something sweet this season, dietitian Vidhi Chawla has a healthy solution.
GETTY
Gajar ka halwa or gajrela is rich in fat, protein and calcium. It is a power-packed option for winters if cooked and eaten in the right way.
PEXELS
Ingredients: - ½ kg grated carrots - 2 cups of milk - Sugar or any alternative sweetener - Dry fruits (as much as required)
PEXELS
Recipe: Pour milk in a pan and let it simmer; after one to two minutes, add carrots and simmer on low heat as well, then add sugar to taste. Keep stirring till it gets thicker and milk evaporates. Garnish with crushed dry fruits and enjoy with family. It may remain for one week if stored in the fridge properly.
PEXELS
Pinniyan or Alsi ki pinni, made from flax seeds, which according to Ayurveda balances vata, pitta and kapha. They also contain acids called omega-3 and omega-6, and balances the body's cholesterol.
PEXELS
Ingredients: - ½ kg flaxseed (alsi) - ½ kg whole wheat flour (atta) - 2 cups of ghee - 250 grams of jaggery - 1 ¼ cup water - Dry fruits (as much as required)
PEXELS
Recipe: Take flaxseed and roast it slightly in a dry pan then grind it. Then take atta and roast it in ghee. Now take some ghee and roast the ground flaxseed again for a while till it leaves its mild fragrance, then switch off the gas. Roast and then grind flaxseeds. Then, roast aata in Ghee and keep aside. Roast the ground flaxseeds again till a slight nuttiness emerges.
PEXELS
Boil jaggery in 1¼ cup of water. Keep dry fruits crushed. Let the jaggery cool and mix everything. Then take one fist of the mixtures, one by one, and roll it to the shape of laddus. Leave them and let them get intact. Store them in airtight containers.