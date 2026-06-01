Delicious Summer Khichdi Recipes

Jun 01, 2026
This rustic millet based khichdi offers earthy flavours and pairs beautifully with chilled curd in summer.
Source: rao manju kitchen
Bottle gourd’s high water content makes this khichdi especially cooling and ideal for hot Indian afternoons.
Source: youtube: maa ki rasoi
This cooling variation combines soft khichdi with yogurt and tempering for a refreshing summer friendly meal.
Source: youtube: soulful sampriti
A slightly spicier version loaded with tomatoes, onions, and whole spices for those wanting more flavourful comfort food.
Source: youtube: amma ki thali
A simple summer classic made with yellow moong dal, rice, turmeric, and mild spices that feels light and comforting.
Source: unsplash
Spinach adds freshness, colour, and nutrition to this comforting green khichdi variation.
Source: youtube: chef prateek's kitchen
Made with barnyard millet instead of rice, this lighter khichdi is commonly enjoyed during fasting and summer months.
Source: wikimedia commons
Packed with seasonal vegetables like beans, carrots, peas, and bottle gourd, this version feels wholesome and filling.
Source: youtube: ashus veg delicacies
Indigenous Indian Rice Varieties You Should Know About