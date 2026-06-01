Jun 01, 2026

Delicious Summer Khichdi Recipes

Aanya Mehta

Bajra Khichdi

This rustic millet based khichdi offers earthy flavours and pairs beautifully with chilled curd in summer.

Source: rao manju kitchen

Bottle Gourd Khichdi

Bottle gourd’s high water content makes this khichdi especially cooling and ideal for hot Indian afternoons.

Source: youtube: maa ki rasoi

Curd Khichdi

This cooling variation combines soft khichdi with yogurt and tempering for a refreshing summer friendly meal.

Source: youtube: soulful sampriti

Masala Khichdi

A slightly spicier version loaded with tomatoes, onions, and whole spices for those wanting more flavourful comfort food.

Source: youtube: amma ki thali

Moong Dal Khichdi

A simple summer classic made with yellow moong dal, rice, turmeric, and mild spices that feels light and comforting.

Source: unsplash

Palak Khichdi

Spinach adds freshness, colour, and nutrition to this comforting green khichdi variation.

Source: youtube: chef prateek's kitchen

Sama Rice Khichdi

Made with barnyard millet instead of rice, this lighter khichdi is commonly enjoyed during fasting and summer months.

Source: wikimedia commons

Vegetable Khichdi

Packed with seasonal vegetables like beans, carrots, peas, and bottle gourd, this version feels wholesome and filling.

Source: youtube: ashus veg delicacies

Indigenous Indian Rice Varieties You Should Know About