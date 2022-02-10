PEXELS
Delicious foods to help manage diabetes
Along with lifestyle modifications and regular exercise, it is advised to add a diabetes-specific formula to your diet plan, said Dr Ganesh Kadhe, associate director, nutrition medical and scientific affairs, Abbott.
Here are a few delicious foods that you can enjoy, that will help manage blood pressure and diabetes; as suggested by Dr Kadhe.
Swap your regular dal for rajma from time to time.
Toss an apple in your lunch bag or grab one between meals. Try baking them with a hint of cinnamon for warm treats when you crave desserts.
For healthy snacking on-the-go, pack 30g portions of almonds into single-serve containers.
Toss a handful of baby spinach into your next smoothie or use it in place of lettuce in a salad.
Take half-cup of fresh blueberries (or defrosted, frozen blueberries) and spoon over plain, unsweetened yoghurt.