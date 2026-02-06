Succulent Fish Recipes You Should Try

Feb 06, 2026
A classic and fool proof recipe, garlic butter baked salmon combines fresh salmon fillets with melted butter, crushed garlic, lemon juice, and herbs, then bakes it until flaky and tender. It’s rich in flavour, quick to prepare, and pairs beautifully with roasted vegetables or rice for a wholesome meal.
Source: unsplash
Fish tacos feature crispy or grilled fish tucked into soft tortillas and topped with crunchy cabbage slaw, salsa, and a creamy sauce. Popular in Mexican cuisine, they offer a delicious balance of spice, crunch, and freshness in every bite.
Source: unsplash
This coastal Indian favourite features fish simmered in a tangy, spicy coconut-based gravy made with red chilies, turmeric, tamarind, and garlic. Traditionally made with pomfret or kingfish, Goan fish curry is best enjoyed with steamed rice and delivers bold, layered flavours.
Source: unsplash
A signature Bengali dish, shorshe maach cooks fish, often hilsa or rohu, in a pungent mustard seed paste with green chilies and mustard oil. The sharp, nutty mustard flavour makes this a standout regional specialty typically served with hot rice.
Source: wikimedia commons
Perfect for light meals, this recipe uses firm white fish like snapper or basa marinated in lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and mixed herbs, then grilled until smoky and juicy. It’s healthy, refreshing, and ideal for summer lunches.
Source: unsplash
This vibrant dish bakes fish with tomatoes, olives, capers, garlic, olive oil, and herbs. The result is light yet deeply flavourful, reflecting Mediterranean cooking’s focus on fresh ingredients and simple techniques.
Source: unsplash
A beloved comfort food, fish and chips features white fish coated in a crispy batter and deep fried until golden, served with thick cut fries and tartar sauce. Crunchy outside and flaky inside, it remains a timeless favourite worldwide.
Source: unsplash
In this Japanese inspired dish, fish fillets are pan seared or baked and brushed with a glossy teriyaki sauce made from soy sauce, sugar, ginger, and garlic. The sweet salty glaze caramelizes beautifully and works especially well with salmon or cod.
Source: unsplash
Must-Try Goan Delicacies