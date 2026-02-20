Feb 20, 2026

The Ultimate Weekend Bake-List: Desserts You’ll Love to Make

Aanya Mehta

Banana bread

A comforting classic that’s great for using overripe bananas. Add chocolate chips or walnuts for extra texture and flavour.

Source: unsplash

Carrot cake

Moist and warmly spiced, carrot cake topped with tangy cream cheese frosting is a crowd-pleaser that feels homemade and cosy.

Source: unsplash

Chocolate lava cake

A rich chocolate cake with a molten centre that flows when you cut into it. Surprisingly simple to make, but impressive enough for a dinner party.

Source: unsplash

Cinnamon roll

Soft, fluffy rolls swirled with cinnamon sugar filling and topped with cream cheese glaze. They take time to rise, but the warm, gooey result is absolutely worth it.

Source: unsplash

Fudge brownie

Rich, dense, and perfectly gooey in the centre, brownies are a must-bake for chocolate lovers. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream for extra indulgence.

Source: unsplash

Macaron

Colourful, delicate, and slightly challenging, macarons are perfect if you love precision baking. Fill them with ganache, buttercream, or fruit jam.

Source: unsplash

New York Style Cheesecake

Dense, creamy, and indulgent, this baked cheesecake with a buttery biscuit base is perfect for weekend baking when you have time for slow cooling and chilling.

Source: unsplash

Tiramisu

Layers of coffee soaked ladyfingers and mascarpone cream create this elegant Italian dessert. It’s technically no bake but still feels like a rewarding weekend project.

Source: unsplash

Foods You Will Find at Every Indian Wedding