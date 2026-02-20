The Ultimate Weekend Bake-List: Desserts You’ll Love to Make

Feb 20, 2026
A comforting classic that’s great for using overripe bananas. Add chocolate chips or walnuts for extra texture and flavour.
Moist and warmly spiced, carrot cake topped with tangy cream cheese frosting is a crowd-pleaser that feels homemade and cosy.
A rich chocolate cake with a molten centre that flows when you cut into it. Surprisingly simple to make, but impressive enough for a dinner party.
Soft, fluffy rolls swirled with cinnamon sugar filling and topped with cream cheese glaze. They take time to rise, but the warm, gooey result is absolutely worth it.
Rich, dense, and perfectly gooey in the centre, brownies are a must-bake for chocolate lovers. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream for extra indulgence.
Colourful, delicate, and slightly challenging, macarons are perfect if you love precision baking. Fill them with ganache, buttercream, or fruit jam.
Dense, creamy, and indulgent, this baked cheesecake with a buttery biscuit base is perfect for weekend baking when you have time for slow cooling and chilling.
Layers of coffee soaked ladyfingers and mascarpone cream create this elegant Italian dessert. It’s technically no bake but still feels like a rewarding weekend project.
