Delicious baked alternative to fried chips

Zama Organics recently shared a recipe for baked cinnamon apple chips on their Instagram page.

Preheat the oven to 200°F (93°C). Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper.

Sift powdered brown sugar into a bowl. Add cinnamon to the powdered sugar and gently whisk to combine. Finely slice the apples using a mandoline or sharp knife, to 116-inch. Remove the seeds from the individual slices.

Spread the apple slices onto the lined baking sheets making one single layer. About 15 slices should fit on a half sheet pan.

Transfer the cinnamon and sugar mixture into a sifter or strainer. Gently sprinkle each apple slice with a thin coating of the cinnamon sugar mixture. Turn the apple slices over and sprinkle with the remaining cinnamon sugar.

Bake for 1 hour, then flip and bake until crisp for an additional hour. Remove the apples from the baking sheets and allow to cool completely before storing in an airtight container.

