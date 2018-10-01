Cut down your salt intake by including these low-sodium alternatives to flavour your foods

Eating food without salt is unimaginable as it not only helps bring out the flavours but makes food tasty as well. However, an excess of salt in our diet can lead to various health issues
Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist, took to Instagram and suggested some alternatives that can provide flavours to food without increasing the sodium levels in our body.
Lemon juice or its zest is an excellent salt substitute. As a source of acid, lemon juice acts similarly to salt by bringing out the flavours of a dish
It is known to cause significant reductions in blood pressure in people with high blood pressure. Also, garlic boosts flavours without increasing sodium content.
With its subtle heat and strong flavour, black pepper can enhance the taste of almost any dish. Plus, black pepper may decrease inflammation that is linked to chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer.
Dill has a distinct lemony-sweet and slightly bitter flavour. Flavonoids, like those found in dill, have been shown to protect heart health due to their potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
Mango powder, which is also known as amchur, is one such spice that is loaded with antioxidants and it is a great alternative to salt.