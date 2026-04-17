Apr 17, 2026

Curries That Pack a Serious Punch

Aanya Mehta

Butter Chicken (India)

One of India’s most loved curries, butter chicken features tender grilled chicken cooked in a creamy tomato based gravy with butter, cream, and mild spices. It’s rich, slightly sweet, and perfectly paired with naan or rice.

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Chana Masala (India)

A popular vegetarian curry, chana masala features chickpeas simmered in a tangy tomato-onion gravy with garam masala and dried mango powder. It’s hearty, protein rich, and widely enjoyed across North India.

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Jamaican Curry Goat (Caribbean)

This bold curry uses Caribbean curry powder, Scotch bonnet peppers, and slow cooked goat meat. The result is spicy, earthy, and deeply flavourful, often served with rice and peas.

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Japanese Katsu Curry (Japan)

This comforting curry combines a thick, mildly spiced curry sauce with crispy breaded cutlets (usually chicken or pork) served over rice. It’s less spicy than Indian curries and known for its deep, savoury flavour.

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Malaysian Laksa Curry

Laksa curry is a spicy noodle curry soup made with coconut milk, chili paste, aromatics, and seafood or chicken. It’s intense, creamy, and layered with flavours, a true Southeast Asian favourite.

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Massaman Curry (Thailand)

Influenced by Persian and Indian flavours, Massaman curry uses coconut milk, potatoes, peanuts, and warm spices like cinnamon and cardamom. It’s rich, slightly sweet, and typically made with beef or chicken.

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Rogan Josh (Kashmir, India)

A classic Kashmiri curry, rogan josh is made with slow cooked lamb in a fragrant gravy of yogurt, whole spices, and Kashmiri chilies that give it a deep red colour without extreme heat.

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Thai Green Curry (Thailand)

Made with green chilies, coconut milk, lemongrass, kaffir lime, and Thai basil, green curry is aromatic and vibrant. It usually includes chicken or vegetables and delivers a balance of heat, sweetness, and herbal freshness.

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