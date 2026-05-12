May 12, 2026

Cucumber Recipes You Haven't Tried Yet

Aanya Mehta

Blistered Cucumbers with Spicy Seeds

Fresh floral freshness along with middle eastern spicy flavouring and seeds make it a perfect combination of fresh and spicy.

Source: unsplash

Chilled Cucumber Soup

Blend cucumbers with yogurt, mint, and garlic for a cool, creamy soup, perfect for hot days.

Source: unsplash

Cucumber Lemonade

A refreshing twist on classic lemonade, blend cucumber with lemon juice, sugar, and mint for a cooling drink.

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Cucumber Sandwich Cake

A savoury “cake” made with layers of bread, cream cheese, and cucumber slices, elegant and perfect for gatherings.

Source: unsplash

Cucumber Stir-Fry

Stir-fry cucumbers with garlic, soy sauce, and a hint of spice for a unique side dish. You can also stir fry cucumbers with eggs.

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Cucumber Sushi Rolls

Swap seaweed for cucumber slices and roll with veggies or cream cheese for a refreshing, low-carb twist.

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Stuffed Cucumber Boats

Hollow out cucumbers and fill them with creamy salads, think hummus, yogurt dips, or spiced chickpeas.

Source: unsplash

Taiwanese Cucumber Salad

Rice vinegar and mirin are flavour stand outs in this crunchy, cold salad.

Source: wikimedia commons

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