Sep 21, 2026

Creative recipes to make with bread

Aanya Mehta

Bread Lasagna

Swap pasta sheets for bread slices in this quick lasagna, layered with sauce, veggies, and cheese for a comforting bake.

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Bread Pakora

A popular Indian snack bread stuffed with spiced potatoes, dipped in gram flour batter, and deep-fried till crispy.

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Bread Pizza

Transform slices of bread into mini pizzas with sauce, cheese, and your favourite toppings, quick, customizable, and delicious.

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Bread Pudding

Turn leftover bread into a rich dessert with milk, eggs, sugar, and spices, soft, sweet, and comforting.

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Bread Sushi Rolls

A fun twist, flatten bread, add sweet or savory fillings, roll tightly, and slice like sushi for bite sized treats.

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French Toast Roll-Ups

Flatten bread, fill it with chocolate or fruit, roll it up, and cook like French toast, crispy outside, gooey inside.

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Garlic Bread Sticks

Cut bread into strips, slather with garlic butter and herbs, then bake until crispy, perfect as a snack or side.

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Savoury Bread Upma

An Indian twist, bread pieces sautéed with mustard seeds, curry leaves, veggies, and spices for a flavourful, hearty dish.

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Must try delicacies on Ganesh Chaturthi