Creative recipes to make with bread

Sep 21, 2026
Swap pasta sheets for bread slices in this quick lasagna, layered with sauce, veggies, and cheese for a comforting bake.
Source: unsplash
A popular Indian snack bread stuffed with spiced potatoes, dipped in gram flour batter, and deep-fried till crispy.
Source: unsplash
Transform slices of bread into mini pizzas with sauce, cheese, and your favourite toppings, quick, customizable, and delicious.
Source: unsplash
Turn leftover bread into a rich dessert with milk, eggs, sugar, and spices, soft, sweet, and comforting.
Source: unsplash
A fun twist, flatten bread, add sweet or savory fillings, roll tightly, and slice like sushi for bite sized treats.
Source: unsplash
Flatten bread, fill it with chocolate or fruit, roll it up, and cook like French toast, crispy outside, gooey inside.
Source: unsplash
Cut bread into strips, slather with garlic butter and herbs, then bake until crispy, perfect as a snack or side.
Source: unsplash
An Indian twist, bread pieces sautéed with mustard seeds, curry leaves, veggies, and spices for a flavourful, hearty dish.
Source: unsplash
Must try delicacies on Ganesh Chaturthi