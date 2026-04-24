Apr 24, 2026

Cold soups for the scorching Indian summer

Aanya Mehta

Aam Panna Soup

A tangy raw mango preparation reimagined as a chilled soup, packed with spices and known for its heat fighting properties.

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Beetroot Cold Soup

Served chilled, this vibrant soup is earthy, slightly sweet, and often paired with yoghurt or sour cream.

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Chilled Avocado Soup

Creamy without being heavy, this soup combines avocado with lime and herbs for a smooth, cooling texture.

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Coconut Milk Soup

Light and tropical, this soup uses coconut milk, subtle spices, and herbs for a soothing, summery finish.

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Cold Cucumber Soup

Hydrating and crisp, this soup blends cucumber, yogurt, and herbs for a super refreshing bite.

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Gazpacho

A classic from Spain, this chilled tomato based soup is tangy, refreshing, and loaded with fresh vegetables like cucumber and peppers.

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Tarator

A cooling yoghurt and cucumber soup with garlic and dill, light, creamy, and perfect for hot afternoons.

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Vichyssoise

A silky blend of potatoes, leeks, and cream served chilled, simple yet indulgent.

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