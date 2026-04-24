Cold soups for the scorching Indian summer

Apr 24, 2026
A tangy raw mango preparation reimagined as a chilled soup, packed with spices and known for its heat fighting properties.
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Served chilled, this vibrant soup is earthy, slightly sweet, and often paired with yoghurt or sour cream.
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Creamy without being heavy, this soup combines avocado with lime and herbs for a smooth, cooling texture.
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Light and tropical, this soup uses coconut milk, subtle spices, and herbs for a soothing, summery finish.
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Hydrating and crisp, this soup blends cucumber, yogurt, and herbs for a super refreshing bite.
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A classic from Spain, this chilled tomato based soup is tangy, refreshing, and loaded with fresh vegetables like cucumber and peppers.
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A cooling yoghurt and cucumber soup with garlic and dill, light, creamy, and perfect for hot afternoons.
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A silky blend of potatoes, leeks, and cream served chilled, simple yet indulgent.
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