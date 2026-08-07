The world’s best seafood cities every food lover should visit

Aug 07, 2026
From paella to tapas like gambas al ajillo, Barcelona blends bold flavours with Mediterranean freshness.
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Busan’s bustling fish markets offer ultra-fresh seafood, often prepared right in front of you.
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Known for its love affair with bacalhau (salted cod), Lisbon also excels in grilled sardines and fresh Atlantic seafood.
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A haven for seafood lovers, Mumbai serves everything from spicy prawn curries to iconic bombil (Bombay duck) fry.
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Famous for Cajun and Creole cuisine, this city is all about bold seafood flavours like gumbo and crawfish boils.
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Cold Arctic waters produce incredibly fresh fish, think cod, langoustine and rich seafood soups.
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With its coastal location, Sydney boasts top-tier oysters, prawns and vibrant seafood markets.
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Home to world famous sushi culture, Tokyo offers everything from street side sashimi to elite omakase experiences.
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Must-try traditional Afghan dishes