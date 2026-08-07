Aug 07, 2026

The world’s best seafood cities every food lover should visit

Aanya Mehta

Barcelona

From paella to tapas like gambas al ajillo, Barcelona blends bold flavours with Mediterranean freshness.

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Busan

Busan’s bustling fish markets offer ultra-fresh seafood, often prepared right in front of you.

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Lisbon

Known for its love affair with bacalhau (salted cod), Lisbon also excels in grilled sardines and fresh Atlantic seafood.

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Mumbai

A haven for seafood lovers, Mumbai serves everything from spicy prawn curries to iconic bombil (Bombay duck) fry.

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New Orleans

Famous for Cajun and Creole cuisine, this city is all about bold seafood flavours like gumbo and crawfish boils.

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Reykjavík

Cold Arctic waters produce incredibly fresh fish, think cod, langoustine and rich seafood soups.

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Sydney

With its coastal location, Sydney boasts top-tier oysters, prawns and vibrant seafood markets.

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Tokyo

Home to world famous sushi culture, Tokyo offers everything from street side sashimi to elite omakase experiences.

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