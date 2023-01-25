Chia seeds make the best snack
According to the Instagram page of Home beauty tips, chia seeds are small but incredibly rich in nutrients.
It contains very less calories and can be consumed everyday.
It is heavily loaded with antioxidants.
Chia seeds is rich in fibre and helps to keep you full for hours.
The high fibre and protein content aid weight loss.
It also helps to add Omega-3 fatty acid to your diet.
