Essential Cantonese Dishes for Your Next Meal

Apr 09, 2026
Sweet, sticky, and slightly smoky, this roasted pork is a staple in Cantonese cuisine, often served with rice or noodles.
Source: unsplash
Soft, silky rice rolls filled with shrimp, pork, or vegetables, typically drizzled with soy sauce, light and delicious.
Source: unsplash
Rice cooked in a clay pot with meats and sauces, creating a crispy bottom layer and rich, smoky flavour.
Source: unsplash
A variety of bite sized dishes like dumplings, buns, and rolls, usually served with tea. It’s not just food, it’s a social dining experience.
Source: unsplash
A popular dessert with a flaky crust and smooth custard filling, perfectly sweet and widely loved.
Source: unsplash
Known for its crispy skin and juicy meat, Cantonese roast duck is rich in flavour and often enjoyed with plum sauce.
Source: unsplash
A classic Cantonese preparation that highlights freshness, lightly steamed with ginger, soy sauce, and scallions.
Source: unsplash
A comforting bowl of thin noodles, delicate dumplings, and light broth, simple yet deeply satisfying.
Source: wikimedia commons
The Apple Recipes You’ll Want to Make on Repeat