Apr 09, 2026

Essential Cantonese Dishes for Your Next Meal

Aanya Mehta

Char Siu

Sweet, sticky, and slightly smoky, this roasted pork is a staple in Cantonese cuisine, often served with rice or noodles.

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Cheung Fun

Soft, silky rice rolls filled with shrimp, pork, or vegetables, typically drizzled with soy sauce, light and delicious.

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Claypot Rice

Rice cooked in a clay pot with meats and sauces, creating a crispy bottom layer and rich, smoky flavour.

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Dim Sum

A variety of bite sized dishes like dumplings, buns, and rolls, usually served with tea. It’s not just food, it’s a social dining experience.

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Egg Tarts

A popular dessert with a flaky crust and smooth custard filling, perfectly sweet and widely loved.

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Roast Duck

Known for its crispy skin and juicy meat, Cantonese roast duck is rich in flavour and often enjoyed with plum sauce.

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Steamed Fish

A classic Cantonese preparation that highlights freshness, lightly steamed with ginger, soy sauce, and scallions.

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Wonton Noodle Soup

A comforting bowl of thin noodles, delicate dumplings, and light broth, simple yet deeply satisfying.

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