Can you have pizza on your weight loss journey?
Maintaining a calorie deficit — which means consuming fewer calories than your body burns — becomes extremely important when trying to lose weight.
As such, many people give up on certain foods while trying to shed extra kilos.
So, does our favourite dish — the pizza — fall on this list, too?
According to nutritionist Aanchal Sogani, pizza can be included in your weight loss diet, but you need to be mindful of portion sizes and the frequency of consumption.
“One way to do this is to choose a smaller size of pizza or share it with someone else,” Sogani shared.
Another way to make pizza a part of a weight loss diet, according to Sogani, is to choose healthier ingredients, like whole wheat crust instead of a white flour crust.
