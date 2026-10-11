Bizarre restaurants around the world you need to try out

Oct 11, 2026
This one literally lifts diners high above the ground on a suspended table. You’re strapped into your seat while enjoying your meal with incredible skyline views.
Source: wikipedia
Dine beneath the ocean in a glass walled restaurant surrounded by coral reefs and marine life swimming all around you.
Source: wikipedia
This tiny Paris restaurant is famous for serving drinks in baby bottles and packing guests shoulder to shoulder around fondue pots. Quirky, cosy, and unlike a typical Parisian dining experience.
Source: official restaurant website
Probably one of the world’s most famous unusual dining spots, everything from the seats to the serving bowls follows a bathroom theme.
Source: wikipedia
At Opaque, guests eat their meal in complete darkness, relying on taste, smell, and touch in a completely different dining experience.
Source: restaurant facebook page
A spy themed restaurant where hidden entrances, coded messages, and secret agent details make dinner feel like a mission.
Source: wikipedia
This prison themed restaurant serves food in jail cell settings with theatrical interiors designed to feel like a spooky lockup.
Source: wikipedia
Set on a rock in the middle of the ocean, this restaurant becomes reachable by foot at low tide and by boat when the tide rises.
Source: official facebook page
Delicious dishes made with coffee