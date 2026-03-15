Best places around the world to try out sushi

Mar 15, 2026
Located in the Pacific, Honolulu is famous for ultra-fresh fish and Japanese culinary influence. Local seafood like Ahi often appears in both traditional sushi and creative island inspired rolls
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While Kyoto is famous for temples and tradition, it’s also known for elegant sushi styles such as Saba Sushi. The city’s refined culinary culture gives sushi a delicate, artistic presentation.
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Los Angeles has a vibrant Japanese food culture, and its sushi restaurants range from traditional omakase counters to trendy fusion spots. Many Japanese chefs have brought authentic techniques here, making the city a global sushi hotspot.
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Known as Japan’s “nation’s kitchen,” Osaka is a paradise for food lovers. The city’s sushi scene ranges from casual standing sushi bars to refined dining spots, all highlighting fresh seafood from nearby waters.
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Singapore’s international food culture makes it a fantastic place for sushi lovers. From luxury omakase experiences to casual sushi trains, the city offers a wide range of ways to enjoy authentic Japanese flavours.
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Sydney’s coastal location provides access to incredibly fresh seafood, which shines in its sushi offerings. The city blends traditional Japanese sushi with innovative Australian culinary influences.
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Tokyo is widely considered the global capital of sushi. From tiny counters to Michelin-starred restaurants, the city offers some of the freshest seafood and master chefs perfecting centuries-old techniques. The famous Sukiyabashi Jiro helped popularize Tokyo’s legendary sushi culture.
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Vancouver has one of the best sushi scenes outside Japan thanks to its access to fresh Pacific seafood. The city is known for creative rolls and high quality sashimi, making it a favourite among sushi enthusiasts.
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