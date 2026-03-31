Delicious Grilled Vegetable Recipes You Have to Try

Mar 31, 2026
A lighter version of the beloved Italian classic Eggplant Parmesan, this dish grills eggplant slices instead of frying them. The charred eggplant is layered with marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese before baking briefly.
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Grilled Halloumi is famous for its ability to hold shape on a grill. Thick slices of the salty Cypriot cheese are grilled alongside zucchini, tomatoes, and peppers until golden and slightly crispy.
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Hearty Portobello Mushroom Burger is a favourite vegetarian alternative to beef burgers. Large portobello caps are marinated in balsamic vinegar and garlic, grilled until juicy, and served in burger buns with lettuce, tomatoes, and sauces.
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A smoky twist on the classic French dish, Ratatouille becomes even more flavourful when the vegetables are grilled first. Zucchini, eggplant, tomatoes, and bell peppers are charred lightly and then tossed with olive oil, garlic, and herbs.
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Stuffed Bell Peppers get a smoky upgrade on the grill. Bell peppers are filled with a savoury mixture of rice, herbs, beans, or cheese and grilled until slightly charred and tender.
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Vegetarian Fajitas rely on grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, and zucchini tossed in smoky spices. Served sizzling with warm tortillas, salsa, and guacamole, these grilled veggies create a vibrant and flavour packed meal that’s both filling and fresh.
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Vegetable Skewers are one of the easiest and most colourful grilled dishes. Chunks of zucchini, mushrooms, onions, cherry tomatoes, and bell peppers are threaded onto skewers, brushed with olive oil, and grilled until tender with crispy edges.
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Elote, Mexico’s famous street corn, tastes incredible when grilled. Fresh corn is charred over an open flame and then coated with mayonnaise, lime juice, chili powder, and crumbly cheese. The smoky sweetness of the corn balances beautifully with the tangy toppings.
Source: amazon.in
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