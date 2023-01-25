Benefits of spinach

According to the Instagram page of Home beauty tips, spinach is a superfood healthy in all the ways for the body.

It is high in fibre and hence eases digestion.

Spinach is high in antioxidants and makes your skin look healthier.

It helps to improve your vision.

It strengthens your bones as it is high in calcium.

Spinach helps in managing diabetes as well.

