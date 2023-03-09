Benefits of rajma chawal

Mac Singh, a dietitian, recently took to Instagram to list the benefits of this meal.
Rajma chawal is packed with dietary fiber, more of which is the soluble fiber that keeps us full for longer without making us feel unnecessarily hungry.
Rajma is a good source of plant protein, and protein is also responsible for fullness. Pairing it with curd will only improve its efficacy.
Rajma chawal as a meal helps get rid of water weight from the body and is also good for individuals with high blood pressure.
Rajma rice is a comfort food for most Indians, and whenever you eat something you love, your chances of losing weight increase drastically because of the exchange of good vibrations and the release of happy hormones.
Rajma is also rich in magnesium, calcium, and even molybdenum, a nutrient rarely found in foods. All these are great for strengthening bones.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay