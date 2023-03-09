Benefits of pre-probiotic foods
Dr Smriti Jhunjhunwala, BHMS nutritionist and dietitian shared some benefits of pre-probiotics:
They help maintain the body’s immunity.
They control inflammation (swelling) or infection.
They help breakdown the absorbed medications.
They help synthesise certain vitamins (vitamin b12).
They are needed to prevent and protect you from the bad or unwanted bacteria that you might have ingested with food.
