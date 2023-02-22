Dr Smriti Jhunjhunwala, BHMS nutritionist and dietitian, shared an exhaustive list of the many health benefits of papaya.
Helps in digestion and protein absorption
The papain enzyme present in papaya helps it to break down the complexes of proteins ingested by us and further provide it to the body for building muscles, repair of worn-out cells and tissues.
Anti-inflammatory property and helps with low platelets
Papaya has anti-thrombocytopenic (low platelet) and anti-inflammatory (swelling) properties, because of which patients with low platelet count are prescribed papaya.
Helps lose weightWhile it does not directly help you lose weight, due to its high fibre and low calorie properties, it gives you a better satiety and therefore prevents you from overeating.
Papaya contains a nutrient called beta-carotene, which aids in asthma prevention.
It is rich in fibre and water content, which helps prevent constipation and maintains a healthy digestive tract.
