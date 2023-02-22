Benefits of papaya

Dr Smriti Jhunjhunwala, BHMS nutritionist and dietitian, shared an exhaustive list of the many health benefits of papaya.

Helps in digestion and protein absorption The papain enzyme present in papaya helps it to break down the complexes of proteins ingested by us and further provide it to the body for building muscles, repair of worn-out cells and tissues.

Anti-inflammatory property and helps with low platelets Papaya has anti-thrombocytopenic (low platelet) and anti-inflammatory (swelling) properties, because of which patients with low platelet count are prescribed papaya.

Helps lose weight While it does not directly help you lose weight, due to its high fibre and low calorie properties, it gives you a better satiety and therefore prevents you from overeating. 

Papaya contains a nutrient called beta-carotene, which aids in asthma prevention.

It is rich in fibre and water content, which helps prevent constipation and maintains a healthy digestive tract.

Add a colourful twist to your curd rice

These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay

How does alcohol affect your health

When is Holi Festival in 2023?

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Click or Scan here to read the article