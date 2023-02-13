Benefits of coconut water
According to Dr Rekha Radhamony, ayurveda doctor, coconut is one of the favourite ayurvedic drinks and it has several benefits.
It is very good for pitta and vata.
It is very cooling in nature.
It boosts sexual health.
It cleanses urinary system.
It also improves digestion.
