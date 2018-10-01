Beat summer heat with this Jamun masala Soda recipe

Check out this recipe of Jamun masala Soda as shared by Manpreet Kaur Paul, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Faridabad.

Ingredients

*200gm Jamun *Lemon juice- 1/4 th cup *1tsp salt *2 tsp chaat masala *1tsp zeera powder *Soda- for making the drink fizzy

Method

Wash and rinse the jamun properly. Dry them with the help of a kitchen towel. Now, transfer the jamun in a bowl, sprinkle 1tsp salt on it and keep the jamun aside for 30minutes.

You will notice that the jamun has turned soft, mash them using your fingers. Discard the seeds and collect the pulp in a separate bowl

Puree the jamun pulp using a blender and add 1/4 th cup of water to set the consistency. Combine lemon juice, zeera powder and chaat masala in a glass and mix nicely

Now, you can add 2tsp of jamun pulp along with equal amount of lemon juice mixture in a glass. Pour soda just before serving for best results

