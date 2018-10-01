Be sure to try this cucumber coolant recipe at home
Check out the recipe for this cucumber coolant as shared by Manpreet Kaur Paul, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Faridabad.
Ingredients
*Cucumber- ½ cup *Basil seeds- 2tbsp *Ginger Juice- 1tsp
Black salt- 1/4 th tsp *Cumin powder- 1/4 th tsp *Elachi powder- 1tsp (for sweetening) *Mint leaves- a few
Method
Blend smoothly half cup of cucumber, mint leaves and add water according to consistency
In a serving glass, add basil seeds, black salt, cumin powder, ginger juice and elachi powder for giving the drink a natural sweet taste
Pour the prepared cucumber juice onto it and enjoy the coolant
