Be sure to try this cucumber coolant recipe at home

Check out the recipe for this cucumber coolant as shared by Manpreet Kaur Paul, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Faridabad.

Ingredients

*Cucumber- ½ cup *Basil seeds- 2tbsp *Ginger Juice- 1tsp

Black salt- 1/4 th tsp *Cumin powder- 1/4 th tsp *Elachi powder- 1tsp (for sweetening) *Mint leaves- a few

Method

Blend smoothly half cup of cucumber, mint leaves and add water according to consistency

In a serving glass, add basil seeds, black salt, cumin powder, ginger juice and elachi powder for giving the drink a natural sweet taste

Pour the prepared cucumber juice onto it and enjoy the coolant

